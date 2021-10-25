IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways has released a list of passengers train that will be operated in connection to non-interlocking work with doubling between Saharanpur-Moradabad, and Dehradun-Laksar sections of the Moradabad division.Also Read - Rail Passengers Take Note: Indian Railways Mulls to Resume Pantry Services, Blankets in Trains

Train No. 04041, DLI-DDBN from Oct 25.10.21 to Oct 28.10.21

Train No. 04042, DDN-DLI from Oct 26.10.21 to Oct 29.10.21

Train No. 04664 ASR-DDN from Oct 25.10.21 to Oct 28.10.21

Train No. 04663 DDN-ASR from Oct 26.10.21 t to Oct 29.10.21

Train No. 02055 NDLS-DDN from Oct 26.10.21 to Oct 29.10.21

Train No. 02056 DDN-NDLS from Oct 26.10.21 to Oct 29.10.21

Train No. 04610 SVDK-RKSH from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No. 04609 RKSH-SVDK from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 02237 BSB-JAT from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No. 02238 JAT-BSB from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 02092 KGM-DDN from 26.10.21, 27.10.21 and 29.10.31

Train No. 02091 DDN-KGM from 26.10.21 , 27.10.21 & 29.10.31

Train No. 04717 BKN-HW from 25.10.21 and 27.10.21

Train No. 04718 HW-BKN 26.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 02191 JBP-HW from 27.10.21

Train No. 02192 HW-JBP from 28.10.21

Train No. 04310 DDN-UJN from 26.10.21 and 27.10.21

Train No. 04309 UJN-DDN from 27.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 04318 DDN-INDB from 29.10.21

Train No. 04317 INDB-DDN from 30.10.21

Train No. 04373 SRE-DDN from 24.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 04374 DDN-SRE from 24.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus- Haridwar Special, journey commencing on Oct 27, 2021, will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing on Oct 28, 2021, will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09019 Bandra Terminus – Haridwar Special, journey commencing from Oct 25 to Oct 28, 2021, will be short terminated at Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Special, journey commencing from Oct 26 to Oct 29, 2021, will short originate from Meerut City Jn.

Train No. 09111 Valsad – Haridwar, journey commencing on Oct 26, 2021, will be short terminated at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09112 Haridwar – Valsad, journey commencing on Oct 27, 2021, will short originate from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 09031 ADI-YNRK – DLI– from 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No. 09032 YNRK-ADI – DLI– from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 09609 UDZ-YNRK – DLI– from 25.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. YNRK-UDZ – DLI– from 26.10.21 and 29.10.21

Train No. 02017 NDLS-DDN– SRE– from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 02018 DDN-NDLS – SRE– from 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 02053 HW-ASR – SRE– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21

Train No. 02054 ASR-HW – SRE– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21 ex 28.10.21

Train No.05001 MFP –DDN –NBD– 25.10.21

Train No. 05005 GKP-DDN –NBD– 27.10.21

Train No. 05006 DDN-GKP–NBD– 26.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 04229 PRYG-YNRK –NBD–26.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 04230 YNRK-PYGS–NBD– 27.10.21 and 29.10.21

Train No. 04113 SFG-DDN –NBD– 25.10.21 and 27.10.21

Train No. 04114 DDN-SFG –NBD– 28.10.21

Train No. 04125 KGM-DDN–NBD– 27.10.21

Train No. 04126 DDN-KGM–NBD– 26.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 02171 LTT-HW– NZM– 25.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No. 02172 HW-LTT– NZM– 26.10.21 and 29.10.21

Train No. 09017 BDTS-HW– NZM– 27.10.21

Train No. 09018 HW-BDTS – NZM– 28.10.21

Train No. 09111 BL-HW – NZM– 26.10.21

Train No. 09112 HW-BL– NZM– 27.10.21

Train No. 02369 HWH-DDN –LKO– 25.10.21 and 27.10.21

Train No. 02370 DDN-HWH –LKO–26.10.21 and 28.10.21

Train No.02327 HWH-DDN –LKO– 26.10.21

Train No. 02328 DDN-HWH –LKO– 27.10.21

Train No. HWH-YNRK –BE– 24.10.21 to 27.10.21

Train No. 03010 YNRK-HWH –BE–26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No.04887 RKSH-BME– UMB– 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No.04888 BME-RKSH– UMB– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No.04712 SGNR-HW – UMB– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No 04711 HW-SGNR – UMB– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No 09019 BDTS-HW– MTC– 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No. 09020HW-BDTS – MTC– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

Train No. 04265 BSB-DDN – MB – 25.10.21 to 28.10.21

Train No. 04266 DDN-BSB – MB– 26.10.21 to 29.10.21

