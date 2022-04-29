New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday announced that nearly 200 trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. According to a notification by the railways, 164 trains scheduled to depart today (April 29) were fully cancelled while 33 trains were partially cancelled. The train passengers must note that if the railway administration is unable to provide accommodation for any reason whatsoever to passengers holding reserved tickets, no cancellation charge shall be levied and full refund of fare shall be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered for refund within three hours from the actual departure of the train.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway Plans to Operate 21 Pairs of Summer Special Trains to Various Destinations | Details Here

For more information, the railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit official website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the full details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.

List of fully cancelled trains on April 29 (Friday):

00111 , 00112 , 00157 , 00323 , 00971 , 00979 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 04756 , 05265 , 05266 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 06448 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332 , 07335 , 07336 , 07368 , 07507 , 07508 , 07519 , 07520 , 07549 , 07550 , 07904 , 07905 , 07906 , 07907 , 08437 , 08438 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08756 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 12327 , 12808 , 12812 , 14307 , 14308 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15709 , 15710 , 15777 , 15778 , 15901 , 16325 , 16326 , 17317 , 17318 , 17325 , 17326 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22454 , 22959 , 22960 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31443 , 31450 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 32212 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 36033 , 36034 , 37049 , 37050 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Step-by-step guide to check full list of cancelled trains