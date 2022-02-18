IRCTC latest news: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled over 300 trains mainly due to operational reasons. According to the railways, a total of 287 trains scheduled for today (February 18) were fully cancelled while 43 trains were partially cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Identifies Routes Of Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi To Replace With Vande Bharat Trains

The train passengers must take note that the cancelled trains were operational in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Earlier, at least 467 trains including local trains and passenger trains faced cancellation due to a 72-hour mega block in Maharashtra. During the mega block period, at least 350 suburban locals and 117 mail, express, and passenger trains were cancelled.

Complete List Of Fully Cancelled Trains on February 18

00101 , 00103 , 00112 , 00262 , 00402 , 00804 , 00971 , 00979 , 01539 , 01540 , 03042 , 03051 , 03057 , 03060 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03411 , 03412 , 03427 , 03428 , 03461 , 03529 , 03530 , 03592 , 04153 , 04154 , 04193 , 04194 , 04360 , 05137 , 05138 , 05219 , 05220 , 05245 , 05246 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05347 , 05348 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05405 , 05717 , 05718 , 06941 , 07369 , 07370 , 07795 , 07796 , 07869 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 12023 , 12024 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12267 , 12268 , 12325 , 12358 , 12367 , 12370 , 12394 , 12558 , 12561 , 12572 , 12595 , 12614 , 12873 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13257 , 13307 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14309 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14522 , 14523 , 14673 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 14888 , 15011 , 15012 , 15035 , 15036 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15057 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15127 , 15160 , 15273 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15709 , 15710 , 16579 , 16580 , 18413 , 18414 , 19407 , 19576 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22453 , 22454 , 22918 , 25036 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31711 , 31712 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32213 , 32252 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 37111 , 37112 , 37117 , 37118 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37349 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52540 , 52541 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598 , 52965 , 52966

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

For more information, the Railway authorities have urged the passengers to visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of these cancelled trains.