IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains on Delhi-Kerala Route Till March 21, Check Full List Here

IRCTC Trains Cancellation: The Indian Railways said because of this, the services of some popular trains between Kerala and New Delhi, including the Kerala Express, will be affected.

The Indian Railways said some of trains are cancelled, and others are diverted through different routes

IRCTC Trains Cancellation News Today: The Indian Railways on Friday made a big announcement saying several trains have been cancelled, diverted and delayed because of the repair work in the Palwal-Mathura station. Notably, these trains were passing through Mathura Junction railway station in Uttar Pradesh and the Palwal-Mathura section where maintenance work will be carried out from November 27 to March 21, 2024.

The Indian Railways said because of this, the services of some popular trains between Kerala and New Delhi, including the Kerala Express, will be affected. The Indian Railways said some of trains are cancelled, and others are diverted through different routes. Moreover, some of the trains will also be late by 40 minutes to one hour, said the Railways.

Full List of Cancelled Trains

12283 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Duronto Express (January 16, 23 and 30; February 6)

12284 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Duronto (January 13, 20 and 27; February 7)

12483 Kochuveli – Amritsar Superfast (January 17, 24 and 31; February 7)

12484 Amritsar – Kochuveli Superfast (January 14, 21 and 28; February 4)

12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala Express (January 27 to February 3)

12626 New Delhi – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express (January 29 to February 2)

12643 Thiruvananthapuram – Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti (January 9, 16, 23 and 30)

12644 Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Swarna Jayanti (January 12, 19 and 26; February 2)

12645 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast (January 6, 13, 20 and 27; February 3)

12646 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Millennium Superfast (January 9, 16, 23 and 30; February 6)

22653 Thiruvananthapuram – Nizamuddin Superfast (January 13, 20 and 27; February 3

22654 Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Superfast (January 15, 22 and 29; February 5)

22655 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Superfast (January 10, 17, 24 and 31)

22656 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Superfast ( January 12, 19 and 26; February 2)

22659 Kochuveli – Rishikesh Superfast (January 12, 19 and 26; February 2)

22660 Rishikesh – Kochuveli Superfast (January 15, 22 and 29; February 5)

List of Diverted Trains

22659 Kochuveli – Rishikesh Superfast (December 29)

22660 Rishikesh – Kochuveli Superfast (November 27; January 1)

12617 Ernakulam – Nizamuddin Mangala Express (January 1, February 3)

12618 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Mangala Express (January 11, February 5)

12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express (January 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; February 3)

12218 Chandigarh – Kochuveli Sampark Kranti Express (December 23 – 27; January 3, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31); February 3.

