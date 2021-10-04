IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on October 2 released the new time schedule based on the arrival and departure of the train originating from places like Habibganj, Jabalpur, and Itarsi. According to the senior official of the Indian Railways, approximately nearly 50 passenger’s trains time schedules have been changed in the Western Central Railway zone. The senior officer added, “We request the passengers to check with the enquiry on the changed timings.”Also Read - Punjab CM Channi Orders Withdrawal Of Cases Against Protesting Farmers By Railway Protection Force

The senior officer further added that the passengers are being notified either by mail or by SMS by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

List of the trains whose timing have been changed.

Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special (01449)

Somnath-Jabalpur Special (01463)

Ambikapur-Jabalpur Intercity Special Train (01266)

Itarsi-Bhopal (01271)

Bhopal-Itarsi (01272)

Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj (01447)

Jabalpur-Somnath Special (01466)

Rewa-Jabalpur Shuttle Special (01706)

Habibganj-Adhartal Special (02051)

Jabalpur-Habibganj Special (02052)

Habibganj-Jabalpur Special (02061)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special ( 02127)

Jabalpur – Yesvantpur Special (02140)

Jabalpur-Nagpur Special (02160)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02174)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02181)

Rewa-Jabalpur Special (02290)

Indore-Jabalpur Special (02291)

Itarsi-Katni Special (06619)

Bina-Katni Special (06621)

Katni-Bargawan Special (06623)

Habibganj-Rewa Special (02185)

Habibganj-Pune Special (02152)

Habibganj-Nizamuddin Special (02155)

Indore-Kota Special (02300)

The arrival and departure timings of these trains have been changed and implemented from October 1. The railway has even notified the changes in train schedules on its official website. A Western Central Railway zone officer added “The stoppage is on a pilot basis for the next six months. If things work well, the time span can be increased. Bhind-Ratlam Express Special (Train No. 02126) will also halt at Badarwas station.”