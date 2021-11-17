IRCTC Latest News Today: In a fresh announcement, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said it has dropped ‘special train’ tags from at least 32 trains operating in the North Western Railway zone. The Railways also added that the ticket fare on the trains will be reduced. The move comes a few days after the Railway Ministry said it will discontinue the ‘special’ tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect.Also Read - Inside Indian Railways' First Japanese-Style Pod Hotel in Mumbai | See Stunning Pics

Notably, the Indian Railways has stopped operating all passenger trains soon after PM Modi announced a complete lockdown last year in March. However, the Railways started operating passenger trains after the relaxation in travelling was given by both central and state governments.

During the pandemic, the Indian Railways was charging almost 30 per cent extra from passengers for travelling on special trains. As the special tags from trains have been removed now, the passengers will save at least 30 per cent on tickets.

In a letter to the zonal railways on Friday, the Railway Board said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all regular mail/express trains were being operated as MSPC (mail/express special) and HSP (holiday special). It has now been decided that the MSPC and HSP train services, included in the Working Time Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fares as applicable for the concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per the extant guidelines,” the Railways said in an order.

In another order, the Railway Board clarified that the second class of such trains shall continue to run as reserved except for any relaxation permitted in a special case. The Railways also said that for tickets booked in advance, no difference of fare either is to be collected by Railways or any refund shall be permitted. Neither order however specifies when the zonal railways are required to revert to their pre-Covid regular services.

Check full train list here:

As per the notification of the Northern Western Railway, ticket fare for train numbering 02990/02989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer Superfast tri-weekly special, train numbering 09708/09707 Sri Ganganagar-Bandra Terminus-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi, train numbering 02489/02490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner bi-weekly Superfast special, train numbering 02940/02939, Jaipur-Pune-Jaipur bi-weekly Superfast special, train numbering 04817/04818, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi bi-weekly special, train numbering 09601/09602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly, train numbering 04854/044853, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special, train numbering 04864/04863 Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur tri-weekly special, train numbering 04866/04865, Jodhpur-Varanasi-Jodhpur weekly special Train, train numbering 02495/02496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner weekly Superfast special and train number 09717/09718, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Pratinidhi special have been reduced.

Moreover, the Railways has also reduced the ticket fare of train numbering 02458/02457, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner Pratinidhi Superfast special, train numbering 04731/04732, Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi Pratinidhi special, train numbering 02471/02472, Shriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi Superfast special, train numbering 04888/04887, Barmer – Rishikesh – Barmer Pratinidhi special, train numbering 09611/09612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer weekly special, train numbering 09613/09614, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer weekly special, train numbering 02988/02987, Ajmer-Sealdah – Ajmer Pratinidhi special and train to number 06053/06054, Madurai-Bikaner-Madurai weekly festival special.

On the other hand, the ticket fare of train numbering 06067/06068, Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur-Chennai Egmore weekly festival special, train numbering 02422/02421, Jammu Tawi-Ajmer-Jammutvi Pratinidhi special, train numbering 06507/06508, Jodhpur-Bangalore-Jodhpur weekly festival special, train numbering 06209/06210, Ajmer-Mysore-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 02396/02395, Ajmer-Rajendranagar-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 02719/02720, Jaipur-Hyderabad-Jaipur weekly festival special and train number 02323/02324, Howrah-Barmer-Howrah weekly festival special have also been reduced.

The train passengers will now pay less fare for train numbering 06206/06205, Ajmer-Bangalore-Ajmer weekly festival special, train numbering 06533/06534, Jodhpur-Bangalore-Jodhpur weekly festival special, train numbering 07623/07624, Nanded-Sriganganagar-Nanded weekly festival special, train numbering 02929/02930, Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer – Bandra Terminus weekly festival special, train numbering 02473/02474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner weekly special and train to number 04712/04711, Sriganganagar-Haridwar-Sriganganagar Pratinidhi special.