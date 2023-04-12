Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Earmarks Berths For Passengers With Disabilities in Mail, Express Trains

IRCTC Latest News Today: Indian Railways said four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for people with disabilities.

Indian Railways: In AC chair car trains, two seats will be reserved for the ‘Divyang’ or persons with disabilities.

IRCTC Latest News Today: To provide comfortable journeys to passengers with disabilities, the Indian Railways said it has earmarked berths, preferably lower ones, for them and their attendants in the mail and express trains. The Indian Railways in an order to its zones on March 31 said that four berths in Sleeper class (two lower and two middle), two berths in 3 AC (one lower and one middle), two berths in 3E class (one lower and one middle) will be reserved for people with disabilities and their attendants.

However, the train passengers must take note that this facility is already in place for the elderly and women travelling alone or with small children.

What Facilities Garib Rath Trains Have?

A provision has been made to reserve two lower berths and two upper berths for persons with disabilities in Garib Rath trains. for this facility, they will have to pay the full fare.

Apart from this, in AC chair car trains two seats will be reserved for the ‘Divyang’ or persons with disabilities.

The railways offer concessions in fare to four categories of disabled persons — orthopedically handicapped/paraplegic persons and mentally retarded persons who cannot travel without an escort, completely blind persons and the totally deaf and dumb travelling alone or with an escort.

Railways To Run 217 Summer Special Trains

In another development, the Indian Railways said for the convenience of passengers and to alleviate additional rush in the summer season, it will operate 217 special trains to complete 4,010 trips. This new facility will be applicable during the summer months.

Notably, these summer special summer trains will be linking major destinations across India via the rail routes. For the passengers who plan to travel to popular tourist destinations like Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the summer special trains will make their journey much easier.

The South Western Railway said it will run 69 special trains, while the South Central division has announced 48 such trains. The Railway stations that will come under the South Western Railway zone include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Similarly, the Western Railway will introduce 40 special trains, and the Southern Railway will run 20 of them.

