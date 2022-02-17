IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways will soon run Vande Bharat trains on Delhi- Lucknow, Delhi- Amristar and Puri- Howrah routes. As per a report by Swarajyamag, the Indian Railways has identified a total of 27 such routes to run the new Vande Bharat Trains. At present, the Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi trains are being run on these routes and soon these trains will be replaced by the new Vande Bharat Trains. The routes have been identified by the Indian Railways ahead of the mass production of the next generation of Vande Bharat trains.Also Read - First Look: New Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Train Rolls Out From Chennai Coach Factory

As per the report, the Shatabdi trains running between Delhi- Bhopal and Delhi- Chandigarh routes are also going to be part of the replacement plan. In this regard, the Indian Railways has already awarded the contract to build 44 new Vande Bharat trains at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai and are in the process of tendering 58 more such train sets. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Runs Special Trains From Jaipur, Jodhpur to Mumbai From Today

As per the report, the railway is also likely to replace some intercity trains with the modern Vande Bharat trains as well. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Just Like E-commerce Firms, Railways to Soon Offer Home Delivery of Goods

As the Vande Bharat trains have only seating arrangement, these trains are initially slated to replace the Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi and Intercity Express. However, there is also a plan to build Vande Bharat with sleeper coaches as a replacement to Rajdhani, Duronto trains, the report added.

During the Budget 2022 presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to have 400 new Vande Bharat trains over the next three years. Out of the proposed trains, tenders for 100 train sets are likely to be given soon.

At present, the semi high-speed train is running on two routes, Delhi- Varanasi and Delhi- Katra.

Notably, the Vande Bharat trains are being run without a locomotive engine and are propelled by a mechanism called distributed traction power technology that provides electric energy supply to each car in the train set. Because of the faster acceleration, the train can run at a top speed of 160 km in an hour reducing travel time by up to 25 to 45 per cent.