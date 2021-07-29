IRCTC Latest News: Passengers who want to book train tickets online on the official website of the IRCTC, the Indian Railways has made the process very simple by introducing new rules. The IRCTC has asked the passengers to make sure that they complete the verification process which includes the mobile number and email id.Also Read - North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railways Announces Vacancies in 1664 Posts; Apply Now at rrcpryj.org

It must be noted that only after the verification process, passengers will be able to book their train ticket. However, this whole process of online booking of train ticket will only take 50 to 60 seconds. Also, this process is interesting and not time-consuming. Also Read - Indian Railways To Transport 200 Metric Tonnes Of Liquid Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh

Due to COVID pandemic, the IRCTC has introduced this process and passengers cannot skip this process. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Start Superfast Special Trains Between Jhansi And Kolkata From July 30 | Details Here

Steps to book train tickets online: