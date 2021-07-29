IRCTC Latest News: Passengers who want to book train tickets online on the official website of the IRCTC, the Indian Railways has made the process very simple by introducing new rules. The IRCTC has asked the passengers to make sure that they complete the verification process which includes the mobile number and email id.Also Read - North Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Railways Announces Vacancies in 1664 Posts; Apply Now at rrcpryj.org
It must be noted that only after the verification process, passengers will be able to book their train ticket. However, this whole process of online booking of train ticket will only take 50 to 60 seconds. Also, this process is interesting and not time-consuming. Also Read - Indian Railways To Transport 200 Metric Tonnes Of Liquid Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh
Due to COVID pandemic, the IRCTC has introduced this process and passengers cannot skip this process. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Start Superfast Special Trains Between Jhansi And Kolkata From July 30 | Details Here
Steps to book train tickets online:
- Passengers are required to create a login id and password on the IRCTC portal for booking tickets.
- To create a log in password, passengers have to provide their email and phone number.
- Once the email and phone number are verified, you can easily book your tickets.
- After logging into the IRCTC portal, a verification window will appear.
- The passengers are expected to enter the already registered email and mobile number.
- On the verification window, there is an option of verification on the right side and the option of edit on the left side.
- If passengers want to change the details, including email and phone number, you can select the edit option and make the required changes.
- When you are satisfied with the details, you will have to select the verification option. Following this step, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your given phone number.
- As soon as you enter the OTP, the mobile number will get verified.
- A similar drill will be applied for the verification of the email id.
- And after that your train ticket is booked and you can get a printout.