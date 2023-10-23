Home

Business

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Launches 283 Festival Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Puja, Check Full List

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Launches 283 Festival Special Trains For Diwali, Chhath Puja, Check Full List

The Western Railway will operate 36 trains during the festival season and will make a maximum of 1,262 trips.

The North-Western Railways said it will operate 24 trains and will make 1,208 trips.

IRCTC Latest News Today: To offer convenience to passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways said it has launched 283 festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per latest updates from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, these festival special trains will make 4,480 trips during the festival season.

Trending Now

In the meantime, the Indian Railways said it will operate 42 trains which will make a maximum of 512 trips, and the Western Railway will operate 36 trains during the festival season time and will make a maximum of 1,262 trips. Moreover, the North-Western Railways said it will operate 24 trains and will make 1,208 trips.

You may like to read

List Of Railway Zones And A Number Of Special Trains

Central Railway (CR): 14

Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42

Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12

Eastern Railway (ER): 8

Northern Railway (NR): 34

North Eastern Railway (NER): 4

NFR: 22

North Western Railway (NWR): 24

Southern Railway (SR): 10

South Eastern Railway (SER): 8

South Central Railway (SCR): 58

South Western Railway (SWR): 11

Western Railway (WR): 36

Last week, the Indian Railways launched a special drive to keep a track on the menace of ticketless travelling and facilitate the comfortable journey to genuine passengers during the upcoming festival season.

The Railway Board asked the zonal railways to instruct the ticket-checking staff to ascertain the genuineness of passengers by checking valid prescribed proof of identity.

Centre Announces Diwali Bonanza For Railway Employees:

Last week, the Centre announced Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) that amounts to 78 days wages for eligible non-gazetted Railway employees for FY 20233-23. The Centre sanctioned a PLB totalling Rs 1,968.87 crores, which will be disbursed to approximately 1,107,346 railway employees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES