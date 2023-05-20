Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Launches 380 Summer Special Trains | Check Route, Timing, Other Details

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Railways said the extensive initiative aims to address the extra rush of passengers and ensure a hassle-free journey.

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways is running 1770 more trips this year as compared to total summer special trains (4599 trips by 348 trains) run in 2022.

IRCTC Latest News: In an effort to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience to train passengers during the summer season, Indian Railways said it has started running 6,369 special trips across the country. Giving details, the Ministry of Railways said it has started 380 special trains to cater to the increased demand, with an additional 1770 trips compared to last year’s summer special trains.

“Indian Railways is running 1770 more trips this year as compared to total summer special trains (4599 trips by 348 trains) run in 2022. While an average 13.2 trips per train was run in last summer, 16.8 trips per special train are being made in the current year,” the ministry said.

Summer special trains: Key routes

According to the Railways, the key routes covered by these summer special trains include Patna-Secunderabad, Patna-Yesvantpur, Barauni-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Katra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Anand Vihar-Patna, Visakhapatnam-Puri-Howrah, Mumbai-Patna, and Mumbai-Gorakhpur.

General Coaches To Accommodate 100 Passengers

The Railways said that the 380 special trains make a total of 6369 trips and the General Coaches can accommodate up to 100 passengers, while Sleeper Coaches in ICF configuration can accommodate 72 passengers and 78 passengers in LHB configuration.

List of States Covered by Railways

The Railways further added that to manage the summer rush effectively, all zonal Railways started operating these special trips to ensure connectivity from various states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

In this regard, the South Western Railway leads the way with the highest number of trips this summer season, running 1790 trips compared to 779 trips last year. The Western Railway has also increased its services, operating 1470 trips compared to 438 trips last year.

On the other hand, the South Central Railway is also running 784 trips this year, marking an increase of 80 trips from the previous year.

The North Western Railway is running 400 trips and the East Central Railway is operating 380 trips. The Northern Railway has planned to operate 324 trips this year for passengers.

