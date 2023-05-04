Home

The Indian Railways said the new summer special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Samastipur will have 22 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, designed for enhanced comfort and safety during travel.

Indian Railways Latest News Today: The Central Railway on Thursday said it will start summer special trains between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Bihar’s Samastipur to ease passenger rush during summer holidays. As per the railway timetable, the train will run 6 days a week, with 6 trips in each direction.

Summer special trains: Check timing and date

Train number 01043 will start from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1 and 8) and will take a halt at Itarsi at 12:15 PM, before reaching Samastipur at 9:15 pm the same day.

Train number 01044 will start from Samastipur on Fridays (May 5, 12, 19, 26, and June 2 and 9), and will take a halt at Itarsi at 7:55 pm, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:40 am on the third day.

Summer special trains: Check facilities

The Indian Railways said the new summer special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Samastipur will have 22 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, designed for enhanced comfort and safety during travel.

Of the total 22 coaches, 6 will be air-conditioned third-class coaches, 6 will be sleeper class coaches and 8 will be general class coaches. In addition to this, the train will have 1 SLRD (seating cum luggage rake) coach and 1 generator car, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply throughout the journey.

The Indian Railways said the train will stop at Kalyan and Igatpuri before reaching Nashik Road, while in Madhya Pradesh, the train will stop at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur and Katni.

Apart from this, the train will also stop at Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Arrah stations in both directions.

More Summer Special Trains

Prior to this, the Indian Railways had started several summer special trains to manage the crowd systematically, making it hassle-free for Railways employees as well as the general public.

Some of the summer special trains include Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak (05018) Festival special train and Lokmanya Tilak to Prayagraj Special (02129), among others.

