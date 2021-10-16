IRCTC Latest News Today: Making it all convenient for the passengers, the Indian Railways planned to start new train for the devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi of Rajasthan. In this regard, the Railway Board has decided to start a new train from Lake City Udaipur to Katra and the preparations to run a direct train to Darbar of Maa Vaishno Devi are done.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Good News For Passengers, Railways Plans To Convert Suburban Network To AC Trains, Ticket Fare to be Reduced Soon

The timing of the train has been prepared after getting green signal to extend the Delhi-Katra train up to Udaipur. Earlier, the passengers of Udaipur were needed to board trains from Ajmer, Indore, Kota and Jaipur to reach Vaishno Devi, but now the Railway Board has given approval to extend the Delhi-Katra train to Udaipur. Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Fake Job Racket Offering Employment in Indian Railways, 4 Arrested

As per a report by News 18, the Railway Board granted permission for the operation of this new train from Udaipur after the efforts of Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi. The MP has expressed happiness over the decision of the railways. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Passengers Now Can Book Bus Tickets on IRCTC’s Rail Connect App | Details Here

The tentative schedule of the train has been released, however, the new timetable will be released soon. As per the updates, the train will operate from Udaipur City Railway Station instead of Old Delhi Railway Station. The train number 04033 will depart from Udaipur at 6.40 AM every day and will reach Old Delhi at 8.05 PM via Ambala Cantonment at 11.50 PM and will arrive at its destination station Katra at 9.20 AM the next day.

On the way of its return, the train will depart from Katra at 2.05 PM via Ambala Cantonment at 12.28 PM and Old Delhi at 4.30 AM and will arrive at Udaipur junction at 5 PM the next day. In total, the 26 hours 40 minutes train from Udaipur to Katra will cover a total journey of 1332 km. for the general information of the passengers, the train will have 22 coaches and 38 halts.