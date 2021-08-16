IRCTC Raksha Bandhan Offer: Good news! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a mega cashback offer for all women passengers travelling in the new Tejas Express trains. The IRCTC said that on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, women travellers will get a special cashback offer on two train routes — Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad.Also Read - Soon You Can Travel From Delhi to Mumbai, Howrah in Just 12 Hours. Railway Starts Groundwork | Details Here

Only women passengers will get a cashback of 5% on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train routes.

The offer is valid for trips made till 24th August. The offer can be applied on multiple trips during this period.

The cashback will be credited each time to the same account from which the ticket has been booked.

The cashback is also available for women who have already booked their tickets on these routes prior to the launch of this offer.

"The offer will not be valid for commuters booking their travel ticket between these days. They will be eligible for the cashback if they are travelling in the premium train between the given dates," an IRCTC official said, as quoted by News18.

The IRCTC resumed Tejas Express trains after being suspended for four months due to the coronavirus. These are the first two first Tejas Express trains launched by IRCTC so far.

Tejas Express Train number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad; and Train number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will operate four days a week on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.