New Delhi: It's not a happy news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways do not plan on giving concessional tickets to other passengers including senior citizen concessions in the fare yet, reported the livemint. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and protocols, the concession in fares for all classes of some passengers will not be resumed yet, Union Minister for Railway, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav has said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament.

The concession to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students) has been withdrawn from 20 March, 2020 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and guidelines. The Railway Minister said that due to the ongoing pandemic and protocols in place to curb its spread, the concessional ticket facility of railways being given for all categories, except four of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients and students, has been withdrawn, the mint report added.

Prior to March 2020, in case of senior citizens, 50% discount was given to female passengers and 40% to male passengers for traveling by railways in all classes. The minimum age limit for availing this relaxation was 58 years for elderly women and 60 for men.

Indian Railways offers concessions to total 53 categories including those for senior citizens, students, sportspersons, medical professionals, etc. Some of the concessions stand withdrawn due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a move to discourage people from travelling. At present, only students and people with some medical conditions are eligible for concession in ticket fares by railways.