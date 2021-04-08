New Delhi: In an effort to ease the movement of passengers at this time of coronavirus pandemic, the Northern Railways is all set to resume services of Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, and Humsafar trains from April 10. This was announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. With COVID guidelines in place, the passengers with confirmed tickets will only be allowed to travel on these trains. Goyal said that four Shatabdi Express and one pair each of Hamsafar and Duronto will begin services from April 10. Meanwhile, it must be noted that the IRCTC has already started services of 71 unreserved trains from April 5. Also Read - Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express Train Operations To Remain Suspended From Friday Till Further Advice

Here’s the complete list of trains that will resume services between April 10 and 15. Also Read - Indian Railways To Start 71 Unreserved Train Services From April 5 | Complete List Here

02013/14 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily. Also Read - Western Railway Suspends Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express For A Month From Today

04051/52 New Delhi to Daurai Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily.

04053/54 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate only on Thursday.

02046/45 Chandigarh to New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily except Wednesday.

02265/66 Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special. The train will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday or Wednesday and Saturday.

Media reports suggested that the Railway Board has instructed all zonal railways to make preparations to restart 90 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 trains by April 10.