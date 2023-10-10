Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Starts 3 Festive Trains From Delhi To Patna, Gaya For Diwali, Chhath Puja

IRCTC Latest News Today: Indian Railways said the operation of three pairs of Puja special superfast trains is being started from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna and Gaya.

Train No. 03255/03256 Superfast Express will run twice a week- on Thursdays and Sundays from Patna from November 23 to December 10.

IRCTC Latest News Today: As the festive season is about to start, people from around the country will be visiting their hometown to celebrate festivals with family and usually book their tickets in advance. Keeping in mind the upcoming festive rush and to make travel convenient for its passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Indian Railways said it will introduce special trains from Delhi to Patna and Goa.

Giving details, Indian Railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Virendra Kumar said the operation of three pairs of Puja special superfast trains is being started from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna and Gaya.

Puja Special Trains: Check Full List Here

Trains No 03256 Superfast Express will leave from Anand Vihar for Patna at 11:30 PM on Fridays and Mondays from November 24 to December 11. The train will have stoppage at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur stations.

Train No 02391/02392 Superfast Express will run for the convenience of the passengers.

Train No 02391 Superfast Express will from Patna will run every Saturday from November 25 to December 9.

Train No 02392 Superfast Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 11:30 PM every Sunday from November 26 to December 10. The train will have stoppage at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations.

Train No 03635 Superfast Express will run three days a week from Gaya every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from November 20 to December 8.

Trains No 03636 Superfast Express from Anand Vihar to Gaya will leave at 07:00 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from November 21 to December 9. The train will have stoppage at Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central Stations.

