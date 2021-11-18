IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways has suspended and diverted a number of Ghaziabad-bound trains as the Northern Railway is building a third foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station. Because of the construction work, Northern Railway said that the rail traffic will be affected from November 24 to 27 and at least nine trains passing through the Ghaziabad railway station have been completely cancelled.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Slashes Ticket Fare, Drops 'Special' Tag From 32 Trains | Check List Here

Apart from this, the Northern Railway said that the route of 7 trains has been changed. Moreover, the timings of 6 trains have also been changed. The 08477 Puri Yog Nagri Rishikesh Special Express will be given a halt of 25 minutes at Sahibabad Station on November 24. Also Read - Inside Indian Railways' First Japanese-Style Pod Hotel in Mumbai | See Stunning Pics

“Provision of a third foot over bridge at Ghaziabad railway station has been made by Delhi Division of Northern Railway. It will increase the passenger amenities and better infrastructure. The following trains will be affected due to completion of this work,” the Railways said in a tweet. Also Read - Indian Railways Gets First Pod Hotel at Mumbai Central Station | Details Here

The list of cancelled trains:

Tundla Delhi Jn. Tundla AEMU special to be cancelled on Nov 24 and 26.

New Delhi-Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special will remain cancelled on Nov 24 and 26.

Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special will remain cancelled on Nov 24 and 26.

Delhi Jn.-Saharanpur-Delhi Junction MEMU specials will remain cancelled on 26 November.

Moradabad-Ghaziabad-Moradabad Special will remain cancelled on 26 November.

List of partially cancelled trains: