IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to give a comfortable journey to train passengers, the Indian Railways recently decided to take strict action against those speaking loudly over the phone or playing music while travelling on trains. Issuing guidelines in this regard, the Railways said that the train staff will be held responsible for the inconvenience faced by the passengers. The move comes as the Ministry of Railways was receiving complaints about people talking loudly on their phones and playing music, causing disturbance to fellow passengers.

Moreover, the Railways said that it has instructed its on-board train staff including ticket checkers, the RPF, catering and coach attendants to enter coaches and ask passengers to maintain public etiquette.

Confirming the development, a Western Railway official told a news portal that the Railways had recently embarked on a two-week long special drive in this regard and during the drive, the ticket checkers and other on-board railway staff counselled the co-passengers to avoid talking loudly on their phones, listening to music without earphones.

“All staff engaged in this job have been instructed to be polite, tactful and courteous in their dealings with the passengers, leaving no room for complaints,” the official added.

Talking about the habitual offenders who continue to cause nuisance to co-passengers, the Railway official said that in such cases, the Railways will prosecute them as per the Railway Act provisions.

Guidelines after 10 PM

The train passengers will not talk in loud voice on their phones or listen to music at high volume.

Except for the nightlight, all the lights in the train should be turned off after 10 pm.

Passengers who are travelling in groups will not be allowed to interact till late night.

The Railways will take action against such travellers based on co passenger’s complaint.

Apart from these condition, the people aged above 60, physically disabled and lone women passengers will be provided all the necessary help by the railway staff.