IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers, the Indian Railways on Friday said it will run 14 special trains at various locations for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. These trains will also run to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season.
Trains details here

- The Belagavi-Yesvantpur Superfast Express special train will depart from Belagavi at 9.20 pm on August 21 and reach Yesvantpur at 8.20 am on August 22.
- The Mumbai Central – Thokur special train (09001) will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday from August 23 to September 6 at 12 pm and reach Thokur at 9.30 am the next day.
- The Thokur- Mumbai Central Special (09002) will start from Thokur every Wednesday from August 24 at 10.45 am and reach Mumbai Central at 7.05 am on the next day.
- The Mumbai Central-Madgaon Special (09003) will start from Mumbai Central from August 24 to September 11 every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 pm and will reach Madgaon at 04:30 am next day.
- The Madgaon-Mumbai Central Special (09004) will start from Madgaon from August 25 to September 12 every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9.15 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 1 am the next day.
- The Bandra Terminus-Kudal Special (09011) will start from Bandra Terminus from August 25 to September 8 every Thursday at 2.40 pm and will reach Kudal at 5.40 am the next day.
- The Kudal-Bandra Terminus Special (09012) will start from Kudal from August 26 to September 9 every Friday at 6.45 am and will reach Bandra Terminus at 9.30 pm on the same day.
- The Udhna-Madgaon Weekly special (09018) will start from Udhna from August 26 to September 9 every Friday at 3.25 pm and will reach Madgaon at 9 am on the next day.
- The Madgaon-Udhna Special (09017) will start from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 am from August 27 to September 10 and will reach Udhna at 5 am the next day.
- The Ahmedabad-Kudal Special (09412) will start from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 9.30 am from August 30 to September 6 and reach Kudal at 5.40 am the next day.
- The Kudal-Ahmedabad Special (09411) will start from Kudal every Wednesday at 6.45 am from August 31 to September 7 and reach Ahmedabad at 3.30 am the next day.
- The Vishvamitri-Kudal Weekly Ganpati Festival Special Trains (09150) will start from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10 am from August 29 to September 5 and reach Kudal at 05.40 am the next day.
- Likewise, the Kudal-Vishvamitri Special (09149) will start from Kudal every Tuesday from August 30 to September 6 at 6.45 am and will reach Vishvamitri at 1 am the next day.
- The Mumbai-Mangaluru Junction (01165) special will start from LTT at 12.45 am on every Tuesday from August 16 to September 6 and arrive Mangaluru Junction at 7.30 pm the same day.
- The Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai special (01166) will start from Mangaluru Junction at 10:20 pm on every Tuesday from August 16 to September 6 and will arrive LTT at 6:30 pm on the next day.
- The LTT-Thokur special (01153) will start from LTT at 10.15 pm daily from August 13 to September 11 and reach Thokur at 4.30 am the next day.
- The Thokur-LTT (01154) special will start from Thokur at 7.30 am daily from August 14 to September 12 and will arrive LTT at 1.25 pm next day.
- The Mumbai-Sawantwadi Daily Special (01137) will start from CSMT Mumbai at 12.20 am daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 2 pm.
- The Sawantwadi-Mumbai (01138) special will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 02.40 pm daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 3.45 am the next day.
- The Pune-Kudal special (01141) will depart from Pune at 12:30 am on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Kudal at 2 pm the same day.
- On the other hand, the Kudal-Pune special (01142) will leave Kudal at 3.30 pm on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Pune at 6.50 am the next day.
- The Pune-Thivim special (01145) will start at 5.30 pm on August 26, September 2 and September 9 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 am the next day.
- The Kudal-Thivim special (01146) will start from Kudal at 3.30 am on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive at Pune at 5.50 am the next day.
- The Nagpur-Madgaon special (01139) will start from Nagpur at 3:05 pm on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 to September 10 and arrive at Madgaon at 5:30 pm the next day.
- The Madgaon-Nagpur special (01140) will depart from Madgaon at 7 am on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to September 11 and arrive Nagpur at 9.30 pm the next day.