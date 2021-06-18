IRCTC Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases are declining across states and various cities have relaxed lockdown restrictions, the Indian Railways on Friday announced that it will run 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of passengers and migrant workers. Issuing a statement, the Railways said that in the pre-Covid times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: State Revises Guidelines, Allows All Offices In Secretariat To Start Functioning In Full Strength

The Railways also added that about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily as on Friday, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, it said.

In the statement, the Railways further added that about 800 mail and express trains were in operation as on June 1.

Ful list of trains that will resume operation in June:

S.No. Rly MSPC HSP Total 1 CR 24 2 26 2 ECR 10 8 18 3 ER 64 4 68 4 NCR 16 0 16 5 NER 32 6 38 6 NFR 28 0 28 7 NR 158 0 158 8 NWR 32 2 34 9 SCR 20 64 84 10 SECR 16 0 16 11 SER 44 16 60 12 SR 66 4 70 13 WCR 28 0 28 14 WR 14 2 16 Total 552 108 660

“During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways,” it said.

These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains. The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.