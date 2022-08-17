IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways said it is planning to revamp the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), a move that will help weed out ‘malafide users’ who crowd the system with fake IDs, a report by Livemint claimed. People close to the development told the news portal that the Indian Railways will start the work to revamp the PRS later this year after a Grant Thornton’s report becomes available. The firm is also in talks with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to study the existing ticket booking system and suggest improvements.Also Read - Travel From Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 150 Minutes: Semi-High-Speed Train to Connect 2 Cities Soon

The move from the Railways is expected to make life easier for the common passengers, who face uncertainty when it comes to the reservation of railway tickets with many tickets kept aside for bureaucrats, politicians, and others, especially for last-minute travel.

According to Indian Railways, the whole process of revamping of the e-ticketing service will focus on two key things — enhancement of the server to handle large numbers of transactions seamlessly and software checks to weed out malafide users.

The report stated that raising the capacity of the PRS to handle large transactions at one time will require strengthening the core application and infrastructure by providing new functionalities.

Along with strengthening the PRS, the revamp structure would also focus on upgrading the IRCTC website and servers to handle more traffic with minimal turnaround time, the news portal reported.

Even after many improvements over the years, the ticket reservation system of the Indian Railways has still been inconvenient for users. However, the introduction of e-reservation in 2005 has enhanced the experience but the popularity of the new system means that heavy traffic can overwhelm the server at times.