Home

Business

Indian Railways to Run 15 Holi Special Trains: Check Route, Timing, Full List Here

Indian Railways to Run 15 Holi Special Trains: Check Route, Timing, Full List Here

Holi Special Trains: As per the schedule, some of the trains passing through Dhanbad in Jharkhand will make stops at three stations in Bihar.

Indian Railways to Run 15 Holi Special Trains: Check Route, Timing

IRCTC Latest News Today: As only a few days are left for the Holi celebrations to begin, the North Division of Indian Railways plans to operate over 15 additional trains. The Indian Railways released the schedules, fares, and routes for these Holi Special Trains. While nearly six trains are scheduled to leave from Delhi, these trains will connect cities like Katra, Varanasi, and Saharanpur to various destinations.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways said there will be a train from Saharsa to Ambala, and several others from cities like Patna and Gaya to Anand Vihar in Delhi.

As per the schedule, some of the trains passing through Dhanbad in Jharkhand will make stops at three stations in Bihar.

In another development, the Central Railway said it will run 112 Holi special train services to cater to the rush of passengers during the festival season in March 2024. The list of trains include LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services), LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services), and LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services).

Full List of Holi 2024 Special Trains Number, Route

Train number 04033 will operate between New Delhi and Udhampur and will start from New Delhi on March 22 and 29.

Train number 04034 will start from Udhampur to New Delhi on March 23 and 30 and will have stoppages at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi.

Another special train for Vaishno Devi will run from New Delhi between March 24 and 31, running twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. On return journey, the train will start from March 25 to April 1 and will run twice a week on Thursdays and Mondays.

The Holi special trains from Delhi to Varanasi will be operated three days a week between March 21 and 30, specifically on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

More trains from Varanasi to Delhi will run three days a week between March 22 and 31, specifically on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Another Holi special train will operate from Katra to Varanasi once a week and will leave from Katra on Sundays and return from Varanasi on Tuesdays.

Another special train from Howrah to Banaras will run on March 23 and will make stoppages at stations like Durgapur, Asansol, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, and Varanasi.

The Indian Railways said another Holi special train will depart from Delhi to Tundla, Panipat, and Agra every day from March 21 to 24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.