IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run 156 Ganpati Special Trains Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 | Check List Here

IRCTC Latest News: These Ganpati Special trains will run between Mumbai and various destinations of Konkan to cater to the heavy rush of passengers in September and October.

Indian Railways said the bookings for the trains will open on June 27.

Ganpati Special Trains: Keeping in mind the rush ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, the Indian Railways on Monday said it will run 156 Ganpati Special trains for the passengers. The Railways said the bookings for the trains will open on June 27.

As per the updates from the Railways, these trains will run between Mumbai and various destinations of Konkan to cater to the heavy rush of passengers in September and October.

Ganpati Special Trains: Check Details

Train number 01171 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Daily Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs same day.

Train number 01172 Sawantwadi Road- Mumbai Daily Special will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 15.10 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 04.35 hrs the next day.

Train number 01167 LTT-KUDAL Special will depart LTT at 22.15 hrs on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and on October 1 and 2 (12Trips) and will arrive Kudal at 9.30 hrs next day.

Train number 01168 KUDAL- LTT special will depart from Kudal at 10.30 hrs on September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and on October 2 and 3 (12Trips) arrive at LTT at 21.55 hrs same day.

Train number 01169 Pune-Karmali special will depart from Pune at 18.45 hrs on September 15, 22 and 29 and will arrive in Kudal at 10.00 hrs the next day.

Train number 01170 Kudal -Pune Special special will depart from Kudal at 16.05 hrs on September 17, 24 and October 1 and will arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day.

Train number 01187 Karmali-Panvel-Kudal special will depart from Karmali at 14.50 hrs on September 16, 23 and 30 (3 Trips) and will arrive at Panvel at 02.45 hrs the next day.

Train number 01188 Kudal-Panvel- Karmali special will depart from Panvel at 05.00 hrs on September 17, 24 and October 1 (3 Trips) and will arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day.

Train number 01153 Diva -Ratnagiri MEMU Specials will depart from Diva at 07.10 hrs from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive at Ratnagiri at 14.55 hrs same day.

Train number 01154 Ratnagiri- Diva MEMU Specials will depart from Ratnagiri at 15.40 hrs from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive Diva at 22.40 hrs same day.

Train number 01151 Mumbai- Madgaon Special will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.50 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and will arrive in Madgaon at 02.10 hrs the next day.

Train number 01152 Special will leave Madgaon at 3.15 hrs daily from September 13 to October 2 (20 Trips) and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 17.05 hrs same day.

