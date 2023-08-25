IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run 312 Ganpati Special Trains For Festive Season, Check Details

Home

While the Central Railway will operate 257 trains, the Western Railway will run 55 Ganpati Special Trains. These trains will be operated from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: For the convenience of the train passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways said it going to run Ganpati Special Trains to ease the rush ahead of the Ganpati festival. In this connection, the Central Railway and Western Railway said to jointly run 312 Ganpati Special Trains ahead of the Ganpati festival.

While the Central Railway will operate 257 trains, the Western Railway will run 55 Ganpati Special Trains. Notably, these trains will be operated from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.

“This year railway decided to operate a total of 312 Ganpati special train services dedicated to the transportation of devotees, 18 more Ganpati special train services from the 294 services provided in 2022,” the Railways said in a statement.

“Central Railway is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative, with 257 Ganpati Special train services scheduled for the year 2023. This number marks an increase of 18 services compared to the previous year. On the other hand, Western Railway is contributing an additional 55 services to the cause, making the total count of Ganpati Special Train services for 2023 substantially higher, the Railways added.

Ganapati Festival Special Train Services- CR & WR running 312 services in 2023 as compared to 294 in 2022.

(18 more services this year) (CR-257

WR-55

Total-312) 62 Unreserved services increased this year.

Total 94 unreserved services running in 2023 as compared to 32 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6FNjPPYRJs — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 24, 2023

In general, the Central Railway and Western Railway witness a surge in passenger traffic during the Ganpati festival, especially in trains connecting Mumbai to other parts of the state.

The Central Railway said 18 more Ganpati Special trains will be operated in the festive season compared to last year. Likewise, the Central Railway said it operated 294 special trains during the Ganpati festival season in 2022.

The Railways said there will be 218 reserved services this year while it was 262 in 2022. On the other hand, unreserved trains will be 94 this year while the total number was just 32 last year.

This year, the Central Railway has estimated around 1.04 lakh passengers to travel in reserved trains which will generate revenue of Rs 5.13 crore. Apart from this, it also estimates around 1.50 lakh passengers to be benefitted from the unreserved train services.

The train passengers must note that these Ganpati Special trains are being operated by Central Railway and Western Railway to accommodate the high demand during the 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on September 19 this year.

Ahead of the launch of these special trains, the Central Railway management expressed their gratitude to the passengers for their support.

“The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers”, the Railways said in a statement.

