Home

Business

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run 32 Special Trains From Delhi to Patna For Diwali, Chhath Puja; Check Timing, Stoppage

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run 32 Special Trains From Delhi to Patna For Diwali, Chhath Puja; Check Timing, Stoppage

The Railways said the frequency of some of these trains has also been increased because of the festive season.

New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi reserved Vande Bharat Special Express train will operate three trips via Kanpur Central from Nov 11 to 17

IRCTC Latest News: To offer a convenient travel experience to train passengers, the Indian Railways on Wednesday said it will operate 32 special trains, including Vande Bharat, between New Delhi and Patna via Kanpur for upcoming festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja. The Railways said the frequency of some of these trains has also been increased because of the festive season.

Trending Now

As per the Railways, the special trains include reserved, unreserved, superfast, AC and Rajdhani trains. Some of these special trains will stop at Etawah, Govindpur, Fatehpur, Bilhaur, Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Manikpur. The details of the special trains are as follows:

You may like to read

Check Full Trains List Here:

Train No 02252/02251 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi reserved Vande Bharat Special Express train will operate three trips via Kanpur Central from Nov 11 to 17.

Train No 09117/ 09118 Surat-Subedarganj-Surat special will operate four more trips from November 3 to 25.

Train No 09045/09046 Udhna-Patna-Udhna Superfast Special will also run four more trips from November 3 to 25.

Train No 09185/09186 Mumbai Central-Kanpur Anwarganj-Mumbai Central weekly superfast special has been increased to three trips from November 12 to 27.

Train No 09025/09026 Valsad-Danapur-Valsad special train will make eight trips from November 6 to 26.

Train No 04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal–Katihar-Anand Vihar Terminal Unreserved Special Express will run four time from November 8 to 18.

Train No 04058/04057 Anand Vihar Terminal–Jayanagar-Anand Vihar Terminal Festival Special Unreserved Express will run via Kanpur Central from November 9 to 19.

Train No 04066/04065 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast AC Festival Special Express will run eight trips via Kanpur Central between November 6 and December 1.

Train No 04062/04061 Delhi-Barauni-Delhi reserved festival special express will make four trips from November 5 to 27.

Train No 01678/01677 New Delhi–Gaya–New Delhi reserved superfast festival special express will make seven trips via Kanpur Central between November 6 to 28.

Train No 02250/02249 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Reserved Rajdhani Festival Special Express train will make four trips via Kanpur Central between November 10 to 18.

Train No 01409/01410 Lokmanya Tilak-Danapur-Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express will operate 21 trips via Manikpur, four days a week till December 3.

Train No 01415/01416 Pune-Danapur-Pune weekly special train from November 10 to December 3 via Manikpur four trips.

Train No 01037/01038 Pune-Kanpur Central-Pune weekly from November 1 to 30 via Orai and Kanpur Central five trips.

Train No 01039/01040 Pune-Danapur-Pune five trips will be operated weekly from November 4 to December 4 via Manikpur.

Train No 03435/03436 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Terminal Chhath Puja special train will run two trips via Govindpuri between November 20 and November 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.