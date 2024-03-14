Home

IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run 5 Holi Special Trains Connecting Ludhiana: Check Route, Timing, Full List

The Indian Railways said these Holi Special trains will run from March 18 to April 1 and will connect Ludhiana with all major cities of India.

Holi Special Trains: Keeping in mind the festive rush for passengers ahead of Holi festival, the Indian Railways said it will run 6 Holi special trains connecting Ludhiana. According to the Indian Railways, these Holi Special trains will run from March 18 to April 1 and will connect Ludhiana with all major cities of India. The Indian Railways said these trains will halt at Ludhiana during the journey.

Check the Full List of Trains

New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (04033/04034) will run from March 22 and March 29, the Northern Railway said. This train will leave from New Delhi at around 11.45 PM and will return the next day at 9:30 AM. This New Delhi Festival Special Express Train will make a stop in Ludhiana on the way to Udhampur and back.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra-New Delhi Festival Special Express Train (04075/04076) will run on March 24 and March 31 and while heading to Katra will make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip. As per the schedule, the train will depart from New Delhi at around 11:45 PM and return the next day by 9:30 AM.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi Festival Special Express Train (01654/01653) will run on March 24 and March 31 and while heading to Varanasi, the train will make a stop at Ludhiana during both the first leg of the trip and the return trip. As per the schedule, the train will leave from Katra at 11:35 PM and return the next day at 11:25 AM.

Subedarganj Superfast Express Special Train (04141/04142) will run on March 18, 25 and April 1 and will leave for Jammu from Subedarganj at around 4:10 pm and return the next day at 12:50 pm.

In the similar manner, the Amritsar-Gorakhpur-Amritsar Festival Express train will run on March 20 and 27 from Gorakhpur to Amritsar and will return the next day. This train will run from Chhapra railway station to Amritsar on March 22 and 29.

