IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run 70 Special Trains From Mumbai For Diwali, Chhat Puja; Check Route, Timing

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Central Railways said these of 70 special trains will facilitate the passengers so that they can visit their hometowns to celebrate the festivals.

New Delhi: In an effort to provide convenience to train passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways said it has started operation of 70 special trains from Mumbai to various stations across the country. The Central Railway said the bookings of some of these trains started on October 16.

The Central Railways said the addition of 70 trains will facilitate the passengers so that they can visit their hometowns to celebrate the festivals with their near and dear ones. Moreover, these additional trains will clear the extra rush of passengers for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhat Puja.

Lists of Special Trains by Central Railway:-

LTT-Samastipur AC Weekly Superfast Specials:

Train No 01043 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every on Thursday at 12:15 hrs from October 19th to November 30th (seven trips) and will reach Samastipur at 21:15 hrs next day.

Trains No 01044 special will leave Samastipur every Friday at 23:20 hrs from October 20th to December 1st and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:40 hrs o­n the third day.

These two trains will have halts at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

LTT- Banaras Weekly Specials:

Train No 01053 LTT- Banaras weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:15 hrs every Monday from October 16th to November 27th (seven trips) and reach Banaras at 16:05 hrs next day.

Train No 01054 special will leave Banaras at 20:30 hrs every Tuesday from October 17th to November 28th (seven trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23:55 hrs next day.

These trains will have halts at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki Jn.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai- Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special

Train No 01185 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22:15 hrs every Friday from October 20th to December 1st (seven trips) and will reach Mangaluru Junction at 17:05 hrs next day.

Train No 01186 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18:45 hrs every Saturday from October 21st to December 2nd (seven trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14:25 hrs next day.

These two trains will have halts at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur.

Pune Junction-Ajni AC Superfast Weekly Special

Train No 02141 special will leave Pune Junction at 15:15 hrs every Tuesday from October 17th to November 28th (seven trips) and will arrive Ajni at 04:50 hrs next day.

Train No 02142 special will leave Ajni at 19:50 hrs every Wednesday from October 18th to November 29th (seven trips) and will arrive at Pune Junction at 11:35 hrs next day.

