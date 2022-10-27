IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience and comfort of the passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started running several special trains for Chhath Puja 2022. Giving details, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre has started over 250 special trains for the upcoming Chhath Puja. “For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people,” Ashwini Viashnaw said, ANI reported.Also Read - Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, GIFs To Share With Your Loved Ones

Moreover, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar urged to the Centre earlier to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.Bihar appealed to the ministry of railways to provide special trains for Chhath Puja.

The Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season.

This year, the festival is starting from October 28-31. These 250 special trains are being run for passengers visiting Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the auspicious festival.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had decided to dedicate over 211 special trains for the Chhath Puja celebration.

The cities which will benefit from these special trains include Delhi, Ranchi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Jabalpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal).

List of Chhath Puja special trains