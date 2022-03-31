IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the rail passengers, the Northern Railway made the announcement that it will operate nine pairs of unreserved special trains connecting cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 8 Trains on Hisar-Bathinda Route | List Here
- Train no 04378 Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly unreserved special will leave Bareilly at 09.05 AM every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.
- On the other hand, train no 04377 Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special train will leave Aligarh Jn. at 05.45 pm every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04997 Ludhiana-Firozpur-Ludhiana special train will leave Ludhiana at 10.05 AM every day and reach Firozpur at 01.05 PM from 01.04.2022.
- On the other hand, Train no 04998 Firozpur-Ludhiana Unreserved Special train will leave Firozpur at 01.50 PM every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04509 Jakhal-Ludhiana-Jakhal unreserved special train will leave Jakhal at 05.20 AM every day and reach Ludhiana at 08.35 AM from 01.04.2022.
- Train no 04510 Ludhiana – Jakhal Unreserved Special train will leave Ludhiana at 06.50 pm every day and reach Jakhal at 10.20 pm on the same day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04379 Rosa-Bareilly-Roza unreserved special train will leave Roza at 06.15 AM every day and reach Bareilly at 09.00 AM from 02.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04380 Bareilly-Roza Unreserved Special train will leave Bareilly at 06.50 pm every day from 02.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04743 Hisar-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Hisar at 05.35 AM daily every day with effect from 01.04.2022.
- Train no 04746 Ludhiana-Hisar Unreserved Special train will leave Ludhiana at 05.20 AM every day.
- Train no 04744 Ludhiana-Churu-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Ludhiana at 03.20 AM every day from 01.04.2022.
- Train no 04745 Churu-Ludhiana Unreserved Special train will leave Churu for Ludhiana at 05.15 AM every day from 02.04.2022 till further notice.
- Train no 04169 Jalandhar-Firozpur-Jalandhar unreserved special train will leave Jalandhar at 02.35 PM every day from 01.04.2022.
- Train no 04170 Firozpur-Jalandhar Unreserved Special will leave Firozpur at 06.15 am daily from 01.04.2022.