IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways is all set to get back in action as coronavirus cases across the country begin to fall. Several special trains have already been resumed after restrictions imposed in April across various parts of the country are being eased. As a result, railway zones has now announced the resumption of many long-distance trains.
The national transporter has announced the resumption of train services across the eastern, western, northern and southern routes. Here's the list of trains which will run from this week:
|Sl.
No.
|Train
No.
|Name
|Frequency
|Restoration with effect from
(Journey commencing on)
|1.
|02019
|Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi
Special
|Except Sunday
|From Howrah:17.06.2021
|2.
|02020
|Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi
Special
|Except Sunday
|From Ranchi: 17.06.2021
|3.
|02343
|Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special
|Daily
|From Sealdah:18.06.2021
|4.
|02344
|New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special
|Daily
|From New Jalpaiguri: 19.06.2021
|5.
|03161
|Kolkata-Balurghat Special
|Except Saturday
|From Kolkata:20.06.2021
|6.
|03162
|Balurghat – Kolkata Special
|Except Sunday
|From Balurghat: 21.06.2021
|7.
|02261
|Kolkata-Haldibari Special
|Tuesday, Thursday, &
Saturday
|From Kolkata:19.06.2021
|8.
|02262
|Haldibari – Kolkata Special
|Wednesday, Friday, &
Sunday
|From Haldibari: 20.06.2021
|9.
|03033
|Howrah-Katihar Special
|Daily
|From Howrah:18.06.2021
|10.
|03034
|Katihar-Howrah Special
|Daily
|From Katihar: 19.06.2021
Meanwhile, Southern Railway is also resuming several trains which were cancelled due to poor occupancy.
Here are the details –
1. Train No. 02620/02619 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train:
With the composition of Two- AC 2 Tier Coaches, Three- AC 3 Tier Coaches, Ten-Sleeper Class Coaches, Five- General Second Class Coaches and Two- Luggage cum Brake Vans, Train No. 02620 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Mangalore Central at 12.40 hrs from 15th June, 2021 to 30th June, 2021 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.
In return direction Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15.20 hrs from 16th June, 2021 to 01st July, 2021 and reach Mangalore Central 10.10 hrs, the next day.
The North Central Railway zone has also decided to resume the services of the following trains:
1. Mail/Express Special –
|S.No.
|Train No.
|station to station
|frequency
|Date of restoration effective from the originating station
|1
|03253
|Patna – Banaswadi
|Weekly ( Thursday )
|From 10.06.2021 till further instructions
|2
|03254
|BANSWADI – PATNA
|Weekly ( Sunday )
|From 13.06.2021 till further instructions
2. Festival special trains –
|S.No.
|Train No.
|station to station
|frequency
|Date of restoration effective from the originating station
|1
|05269
|MUZAFFARPUR – AHMEDABAD
|Weekly ( Thursday )
|10.06.2021 to 24.06.2021
|2
|05270
|AHMEDABAD – MUZAFFARPUR
|Weekly ( Saturday )
|12.06.2021 to 26.06.2021
|3
|03259
|Patna – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (t.)
|02 days a week
( Wednesday , Sunday )
|13.06.2021 to 30.06.2021
|4
|03260
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T.) – Patna
|02 days a week
( Friday , Tuesday
|15.06.2021 to 02.07.2021