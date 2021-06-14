IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways is all set to get back in action as coronavirus cases across the country begin to fall. Several special trains have already been resumed after restrictions imposed in April across various parts of the country are being eased. As a result, railway zones has now announced the resumption of many long-distance trains. Also Read - Planning to Travel by Train? Indian Railways Will Resume THESE Special Trains From Today | Details Inside

The national transporter has announced the resumption of train services across the eastern, western, northern and southern routes. Here’s the list of trains which will run from this week: Also Read - Back on Track: Indian Railways Resume Services of Several Special Trains | Full List Here

Sl. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Eastern Railway to Resume Passenger Special Train Services From June 14 | Full List Here No. Train No. Name Frequency Restoration with effect from (Journey commencing o­n) 1. 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special Except Sunday From Howrah:17.06.2021 2. 02020 Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Special Except Sunday From Ranchi: 17.06.2021 3. 02343 Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special Daily From Sealdah:18.06.2021 4. 02344 New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special Daily From New Jalpaiguri: 19.06.2021 5. 03161 Kolkata-Balurghat Special Except Saturday From Kolkata:20.06.2021 6. 03162 Balurghat – Kolkata Special Except Sunday From Balurghat: 21.06.2021 7. 02261 Kolkata-Haldibari Special Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday From Kolkata:19.06.2021 8. 02262 Haldibari – Kolkata Special Wednesday, Friday, & Sunday From Haldibari: 20.06.2021 9. 03033 Howrah-Katihar Special Daily From Howrah:18.06.2021 10. 03034 Katihar-Howrah Special Daily From Katihar: 19.06.2021

Meanwhile, Southern Railway is also resuming several trains which were cancelled due to poor occupancy.

Here are the details –

1. Train No. 02620/02619 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train:

With the composition of Two- AC 2 Tier Coaches, Three- AC 3 Tier Coaches, Ten-Sleeper Class Coaches, Five- General Second Class Coaches and Two- Luggage cum Brake Vans, Train No. 02620 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Mangalore Central at 12.40 hrs from 15th June, 2021 to 30th June, 2021 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

In return direction Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15.20 hrs from 16th June, 2021 to 01st July, 2021 and reach Mangalore Central 10.10 hrs, the next day.

The North Central Railway zone has also decided to resume the services of the following trains:

1. Mail/Express Special –

S.No. Train No. station to station frequency Date of restoration effective from the originating station 1 03253 Patna – Banaswadi Weekly ( Thursday ) From 10.06.2021 till further instructions 2 03254 BANSWADI – PATNA Weekly ( Sunday ) From 13.06.2021 till further instructions

2. Festival special trains –