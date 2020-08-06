IRCTC Latest News: The promise made in the Union Budget 2020-21 will finally come to pass when the Indian Railways will flag off India’s first Kisan Special Train on Friday. As per updates from the Railways, the Kisan Special Train will transport perishable goods from Maharashtra’s Devlali to Bihar’s Danapur on Friday afternoon. Also Read - Railways Changes Freight Policy to Boost Economy

The train will leave from Devlali on Friday at 11 AM and reach Danapur at 6.45 PM next day covering a distance of 1,519 km in 32 hours. On the reverse trip, the train will depart from Danapur on Sunday and reach Devlali on Monday. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Using Artificial Intelligence, Railways Revamping Website For E-ticketing | Check Features

The development comes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her last budget presentation proposed to start ‘Kisan Rail’ through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods. Also Read - Railways Stops British-era Practice of Using Dak Messengers, Instructs Zones to Move Communication Via Videoconference

As per latest updates, the train will have its stoppages at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is primarily an agro-based division and Nasik and the surrounding region produces huge quantities of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Allahabad, Katni, Satna and others.

The Railways said that aggressive marketing is being done with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals. “Wide publicity is being done in print and electronic media. Demand is being aggregated and it is expected that the train will be patronised well and will be a great help to the farmers, as the freight of this train will be charged at ‘P’ Scale,” the Railways said.

With new features, the Kisan Rail will comprise refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains. The Railways has developed a new design of refrigerated parcel vans with the carrying capacity of 17 tonnes for the transportation of highly perishable parcel traffic.

(With inputs from agencies)