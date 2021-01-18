IRCTC Latest News Today: According to updates from the Union Ministry of Railways, Rajdhani Express which operates on the push-pull technology will run daily from Mumbai to New Delhi from Tuesday. Issuing a statement, the Railways said the speed of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special has been decided to be increased, including the provision of an additional halt at Gwalior along the route. Also Read - AAP MP Sanjay Singh Receives Death Threat on Phone, Complaint Filed

In the statement, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the faster speed with revised timings of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will enable passengers to reach their destination faster than before.

As per the increased demand, the frequency of the train has been increased to 4 times a week from January 13. This train was also flagged off on September 14 last year from CSMT. The train used to run with One First AC, 5 AC-2 Tier and 11 AC-3 Tier and one pantry car.

Pull-Push technology: According to the Indian Railways, Rajdhani Express became India’s first train to run on Push-Pull technology empowering the centre’s “Mission Raftar” thus achieving another milestone in Railway history.

As per the push-pull technology, the train with one engine at the front and one in the rear thereby eliminating the need to attach-detach bankers in the ghat section, saving precious time and thereby reducing journey time.

Route: As per updates, Central Railway zone operates 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express which had its inaugural run on 19 January 2019. This bi-weekly train with one First AC, Three AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier and one pantry car, departed from CSMT every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 PM and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10.20 AM next day, halting at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantt.

Present timings: At present, this train leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 4 PM daily and arrives Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 AM next day. In the return direction, it leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:55 PM daily and arrives at CSMT, Mumbai at 11.15 AM the next day.

How to book tickets? According to a CR statement, passengers can book ticket at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings at halts of the above Rajdhani superfast special train, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.