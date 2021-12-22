IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways, which had cancelled and diverted certain trains earlier due to the doubling work in the Jodhpur division, has now decided to resume those trains soon. In total, 26 trains will resume operation as per the old timetable.Also Read - Study Reveals How Covid-19 Lockdowns Causes More Chronic Pain in Women Than Men
As per reports, these trains were earlier halted due to the non-interlocking work in the Merta Road-Degana railway sections of the Jodhpur division. Giving details, the Railways said that the trains primarily pass through major stations of Rajasthan and MP. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca Begins Work On COVID Vaccine To Target Omicron
In a statement, North Western Railway, said that the 26 trains which were cancelled, short terminated and diverted are being re-operated from their originating stations. The Railways stated that the train passengers will now be able to travel in all these trains from the scheduled dates. Also Read - Kerala Registers 9 Fresh Omicron Cases; India's Tally Crosses 220
List of cancelled trains
- Train number 14813, Jodhpur-Bhopal rail service will operate from 28.12.21.
- Train number 14814, Bhopal-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 27.12.21.
- Train number 14823, Jodhpur-Rewari rail service will operate from 28.12.21.
- Train number 14824, Rewari-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 27.12.21.
- Train number 22481, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai rail service will operate from 28.12.21.
- Train number 22482, Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 29.12.21.
- Train No. 12466, Jodhpur-Indore daily train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 12465, Indore-Jodhpur daily train service from 27.12.21.
- Train No. 14891, Jodhpur-Hisar daily train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 14892, Hisar-Jodhpur daily train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 19719, Jaipur-Suratgarh daily train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 19720, Suratgarh-Jaipur daily train service from 27.12.21.
- Train No. 14853, Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Service from 27.12.21
- Train No. 14854, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service dated 30.12.21.
- Train No. 14863, Varanasi-Jodhpur train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 14864, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 14865, Varanasi-Jodhpur train service from 30.12.21.
- Train No. 14866, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service from 29.12.21.
- Train No. 12467, Jaisalmer-Jaipur train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 12468, Jaipur-Jaisalmer train service from 28.12.21.
- Train No. 22981, Kota-Sriganganagar Railway Service dated 27.12.21.
- Train No. 22982, Sriganganagar-Kota Rail Service dated 27.12.21.
- Train No. 22997, Jhalawar City-Sriganganagar train service dated 29.12.21 sec.
- Train No. 22998, Sriganganagar-Jhalawar City Rail Service dated 28.12.21 sec.
- Train No. 14887, Rishikesh-Barmer train service dated 27.12.21.
- Train No. 14888, Barmer-Rishikesh train service dated 28.12.21.