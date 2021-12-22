IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways, which had cancelled and diverted certain trains earlier due to the doubling work in the Jodhpur division, has now decided to resume those trains soon. In total, 26 trains will resume operation as per the old timetable.Also Read - Study Reveals How Covid-19 Lockdowns Causes More Chronic Pain in Women Than Men

As per reports, these trains were earlier halted due to the non-interlocking work in the Merta Road-Degana railway sections of the Jodhpur division. Giving details, the Railways said that the trains primarily pass through major stations of Rajasthan and MP. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca Begins Work On COVID Vaccine To Target Omicron

In a statement, North Western Railway, said that the 26 trains which were cancelled, short terminated and diverted are being re-operated from their originating stations. The Railways stated that the train passengers will now be able to travel in all these trains from the scheduled dates. Also Read - Kerala Registers 9 Fresh Omicron Cases; India's Tally Crosses 220

List of cancelled trains