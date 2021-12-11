IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers who are planning to travel in train to South India. The Indian Railways is all set to launch a new weekly Humsafar Superfast train from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu soon. The train will run via four states such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra. As per the updates from the Indian Railways, the Humsafar train will start from Rajasthan’s Ajmer to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. The train service will start from December 18 and the first train returning from Rameshwaram will leave on December 21.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For 21 Posts on rrccr.com | Register Via Direct Link Given Here

According to the updates from Western Railways, train number 20973, Ajmer- Rameswaram Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express will run every Saturday at 8:10 PM from December 18 onwards. The Railways further added that the train will reach Rameshwaram on Mondays at 9 PM. Also Read - Attention Train Passengers: If Making Last-minute Travel Plans, Here’s How You Can Get Confirmed Tatkal Tickets | Details Here

In the similar manner, the train number 20974, Rameshwaram- Ajmer Humsafar will start operation from December 21 and will run every Tuesday at 10:30 PM. Also Read - Bidding Final Adieu: General Bipin Rawat's Daughters Immerse Ashes of Parents In Haridwar. See Photos

During the journey, the train will stop at the Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemach, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Fathebad, Chandravatiganj, Laxmibai Nagar, Dewas Jn., Maksi Jn., Bhopal, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Barangal, Vijayawada Jn., Nellore, Gudur Jn. , Chennai Egmore, Changalpattu Jn., Villupuram Jn., Aluva, Thrissurapally Jn. and Manmadhuri Junctions.

The Western Railway thought of starting the train service after the Indian Railways announced the resumption of regular operation after over one-and-a-half years.

It must be noted that the regular operation remained suspended due to the announcement of the lockdown in March 2020. As the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the railways resumed operation but with several guidelines.