New Delhi: As Indian Railways is starting 200 special trains from June 1 and several other new trains are going to be announced soon, it has decided to increase the advance booking period of the 15 pairs of special AC trains that it has started from May 12. Initially, the advance booking period was of seven days. Now, you can book these train tickets 30 days earlier. Also Read - Railways Books 5.7 Lakh Tickets in 24 Hours For 12 Lakh Passengers

The RAC or waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However, waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains as per extant instructions. There shall be no Tatkal booking for these trains. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Strikes in Uttar Pradesh For 6 Months, Yogi Adityanath Govt Invokes For Essential Services Maintainance Act | Highlights

The first reservation chart of these trains shall be prepared at least four hours before scheduled departure and second chart at least two hours (unlike the earlier practice of 30 minutes) before the scheduled departure. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Outside Trains Allowed in Maharashtra But Mumbai Local Back on Track

List of 30 trains

1. Howrah to New Delhi (Daily) via Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 17:05, Arrival: 10:00

2. New Delhi to Howrah (Daily) via Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 16:55, Arrival: 09:55

3. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi (Daily) via Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central. Departure time: 19: 20, arrival: 07:40

4. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar (Daily) via Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central. Departure time: 17:15, arrival: 05:30.

5. Dibrugarh to New Delhi (Daily) via Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central. Departure time: 21:10, arrival: 10:15.

6. New Delhi to Dibrugarh (Daily) via Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central. Departure time: 16:45, Arrival: 07:00

7. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (Daily) via Ludhiana. Departure time: 21:10, Arrival: 05:45

8. Jammu Tawi to New Delhi (Daily) via Ludhiana. Departure time: 20:10, Arrival: 05:00

9. Bengaluru to New Delhi (Daily) via Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn, Departure time: 20:30, Arrival: 05:55

10. New Delhi to Bengaluru (Daily) via Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn. Departure time: 21:15, Arrival: 06:40.

11. Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi via (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota. Departure time: 19:45, Arrival: 12:40.

12. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram (Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday) via Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota. Departure time: 11:25, Arrival: 05:25.

13. Chennai Central to New Delhi via Vijayawada, (F, Sat) Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra. Departure time: 06:35, Arrival: 10:30

14. New Delhi to Chennai Central (W, F) via Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra. Departure time: 16:00, Arrival: 20:40

15. Bilaspur to New Delhi via (M, Thu) Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi. Departure time: 14:40, Arrival: 10:55.

16. New Delhi to Bilaspur (Tue, Sat) via Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi. Departure time: 16:00, Arrival: 12:00.

17. Ranchi to New Delhi (Th, Su) via Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 17:40, Arrival: 10:55.

18. New Delhi to Ranchi (wed, Sat). Departure time: 15:30, Arrival: 10:00.

19. Mumbai Central to New Delhi (Daily) via Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota. Departure time: 17:30, Arrival: 09:05.

20. New Delhi to Mumbai Central (Daily). Departure time: 16:55, Arrival: 08:45.

21. Ahmedabad to New Delhi (Daily) via Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon. Departure time: 18:20, Arrival: 08:00.

22. New Delhi to Ahmedabad (Daily) Departure time: 20:25. Arrival time: 10:05.

23. Agartala to New Delhi via (M, Wed) Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 19:00. Arrival time: 11:20.

24. New Delhi to Agartala via (Wednesday) M Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 19:50. Arrival time: 13:30.

25. Bhubneshwar to New Delhi (Daily) via Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central. Departure time: 10:00. Arrival time: 10:45.

26. New Delhi to Bhubneshwar (Daily) Departure time: 17:05. Arrival time: 17:25.

27. New Delhi to Madgaon (Fri, Sat), Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn. Departure time: 11:25. Arrival time: 12:50.

28. Madgaon to New Delhi (Mon, Sun). Departure time: 10:30. Arrival time: 12:40.

29. Secunderabad to New Delhi (Wednesday) via Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi. Departure time: 13:15. Arrival time: 10:40.

30. New Delhi to Secunderabad (Sunday) via Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi. Departure time: 16:00. Arrival time: 14:00.

(With Agency Inputs)