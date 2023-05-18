Home

IRCTC Latest News: Lost Tour Train Tickets? Here’s How Railway Passengers Can Get Duplicate One

IRCTC Latest News Today: If the loss of a confirmed or RAC ticket is reported just before the compilation of the reservation chart, the Indian Railways can provide a duplicate ticket for a fee of Rs 50 for second and sleeper-class passengers.

IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways said it is offering duplicate tickets against lost, misplaced, torn or mutilated.

IRCTC Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the railway passengers. Now you don’t need to worry about if you lost your train ticket at the last minute of the journey. Indian Railways is providing an alternate arrangement for commuters in such a critical situation. The Indian Railways said it is offering duplicate tickets against lost, misplaced, torn or mutilated. For this, the passengers need to pay a certain amount of fee to the railways.

If the loss of a confirmed or RAC ticket is reported just before the compilation of the reservation chart, the Indian Railways can provide a duplicate ticket for a fee of Rs 50 for second and sleeper-class passengers and Rs 100 for all other classes, according to the Indian Railways portal, indianrail.gov.in.

However, if the lost ticket is reported after the reservation chart has been produced, a duplicate ticket may be supplied with payment of 50% of the original ticket’s cost.

Let’s take a look at important things to do:

If the reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets are torn or damaged, a duplicate ticket can be issued by the Indian Railways by paying 25 per cent of the fare

The Indian Railways however said no duplicate tickets can be granted for lost tickets on the waiting list, which have been damaged.

Moreover, a train ticket that was torn or otherwise damaged may be eligible for a refund if the validity and authenticity of the ticket can be established.

The Railways said for the lost RAC tickets, no duplicate tickets may be created after the reservation chart has been made.

The Indian Railways said if the original ticket is located and provided along with the duplicate ticket before the train departs, the customer will receive a refund for the cost of the duplicate ticket.

