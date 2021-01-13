IRCTC Latest News Today: Issuing a statement, the Central Railways on Wednesday stated that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfast special train will run on all seven days from January 19. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Updates: Railways Offers 9 Months Time to Claim Refunds of Tickets Cancelled From March to June Last Year

The train currently runs on four days a week. The train will leave CSMT at 4 PM daily and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 AM next day. And in the similar manner, the train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 PM daily and arrive at CSMT at 11.15 AM next day.

"There is no change in halts and (coach) composition," Central Railways said, adding that booking for increased frequency of the train will start from January 14.