New Delhi: Giving it a clear indication that it might soon start mail/express as well as chair car services, the Indian Railways on Wednesday night issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting from May 22 for journeys not only on its current operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services. Also Read - IRCTC New Guidelines: Use Face Masks, Reach 90 Minutes in Advance- Take a Look at 10 New Rules Train Passengers Have to Follow

As per the fresh order, the Railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains — up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class — truncating the queues for confirmed tickets significantly. Also Read - As IRCTC All Set to Start Train Services From May 12, Three Chief Ministers Don’t Favour The Idea

The Railways said that the changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22. “There shall be no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) in special trains,” the Railways said in the fresh order. Also Read - IRCTC News: Booking For 15 Special Train Reservation Delayed by 2 Hours, Will Begin at 6 PM Now | Check Details Here

The fresh order From the Railways indicates that it is planning to run mixed services instead of the current all air-conditioned trains. This could also mean that it will begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials cater to now. So far there is no order from the railways to begin more services.

On Tuesday, the Railways made it mandatory for all passengers to install the government’s Aarogya Setu mobile application on their mobile phones.

However, Railways officials said any exception will be decided on a case-to-case basis, but did not rule out disallowing passengers who do not have the app installed on their mobile phones from boarding the trains.

“Indian Railways is going to start a few passenger train services. It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, before commencing their journey,” the tweet from the Railways said.

On the other hand, passengers who do not have the app installed on their mobile phones might be asked to do so after their arrival at the station.