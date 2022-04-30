IRCTC Latest News Today: In view of the increasing demand for summer special trains, and also for the convenience of the railway passengers, the North Western Railway has decided to increase a total of 81 temporary coaches in different classes of 36 trains.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 187 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today
In a statement, the North Western Railway said with the increase in the number of temporary coaches, more berths will be available for the rail passengers and their journey will become more comfortable.
Giving details, the North Western Railway said it is increasing the number of temporary coaches for 36 trains for the convenience of the passengers. Check the list here:
- In train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla — the North Western Railway said there is a temporary increase of two Third AC and two Second Sleeper Class coaches.
- In Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service from Jodhpur to Bandra Terminus – the North Western Railway said two Third AC and Second Sleeper Class coaches have been added.
- In Train No. 14724/14723, Bhiwani-Kanpur-Bhiwani — the North Western Railway said there is a temporary increase of one third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches.
- In train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner — the North Western Railway there is an increase in sleeper coaches.
- In Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rail Service — the North Western Railway said there is temporary increase of two Second Sleeper Class Coaches.
- In Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail — the North Western Railway said there has been a temporary increase of one third AC and one second sleeper class coaches.
- Temporary increase of third AC class coach in train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service.
- Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service from Bhagat Ki Kothi is a temporary increase of three Third AC and Second Sleeper class coaches, respectively.
- Temporary increase of one third AC and four Second Sleeper class coaches in train number 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service.
- Temporary increase of a third AC coach in train number 14806/14805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer rail service from Barmer.
- Temporary increase of 01 Third AC coach in train number 19615/19616, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City rail service from Udaipur City from Kamakhya.
- Train No. 19601/19602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly train service from Udaipur City – there is a temporary increase of one Third AC Class and one Second Sleeper coaches.