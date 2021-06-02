IRCTC Latest News: Looking at the poor occupancy, the Northern Railway has on June 1 cancelled a total of 6 passenger trains that were running between Alipurdwar and Delhi Junction and Katihar and Amritsar. Issuing a notification, the Northern Railway said that these trains have been cancelled till further orders. “It is notified for the information of the general public that the 05483/05484 Alipurdwar- Delhi Jn.-Alipurduar and 05733/05734 Katihar- Amritsar- Katihar special trains shall remain cancelled from 01.06.2021 until further advice,” Northern Railways said in a statement. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Jharkhand Extended Till June 10, Shops to Open Till 2 PM | Complete List of Guidelines Here

Earlier also, various regional railways have cancelled or suspended train services due to poor patronage in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Here is the list of trains cancelled by Indian Railways:

15483 Alipurduar-Delhi Junction (five days a week) JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

15707 Katihar – Amritsar (five days a week) JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

01157 Pune-Solapur Special (five days a week) JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

01158 Solapur-Pune Special (five days a week) JCO from 01.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

07613 Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded special JCO from 2.6.2021 to 16.6.2021