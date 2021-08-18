New Delhi: Amid declining Covid-19 cases, the Indian Railways have decided to start special train services for the convenience of passengers. Two new pairs of special trains will be started on the Lucknow, Jhansi, and Meerut routes in Uttar Pradesh, the Northern Railway said in a tweet.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces Special Cashback Offer For Women Travelling in Tejas Express

The trains will be operated between Lucknow Junction, Jhansi Junction and Meerut Junction, News18 quoted a Northern Railway officer as saying. “All travellers who will be commuting in the special trains will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We will ensure that proper social distancing and sanitisation of the trains is maintained,” the officer added.

Notably, the decision to start more trains on this route came amid improving the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Check out all the details here:

Special train number 01817/01818 Lucknow-Meerut city-Lucknow, a superfast train, will run daily.

Train number 01817 resumed from August 18. It will run daily from Lucknow at 2:45 pm and reach Meerut around 22:30 pm on the same day.

Train number 01818 will run from August 19. It will leave Meerut at 6:40 am and reach Lucknow by 3:05 pm.

