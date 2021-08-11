IRCTC Latest News: Passengers who want to avoid long queues at railway stations to get unreserved train tickets, here is a smart formula for them. They need to purchase a smart card from the station. Moreover, the Indian Railways has enabled a facility where rail passengers can purchase unreserved train tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at railway stations without standing in long queues.Also Read - Karnataka COVID Update: Govt Urges Indian Railways to Test Kerala, Maharashtra Passengers | Details Here

Interestingly, the rail passengers who possess smart cards for purchasing Unreserved Tickets and Platform Tickets can now recharge them online by registering on ‘UTSonmobile’ web portal. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Issues New Codes For Booking Seats in Various Coaches | All You Need to Know

The Railways also said that the smart card will also help passengers avoid crowding of the passengers at the station booking counters, particularly during these coronavirus pandemic times. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Indian Railways Announces Jumbo, Mega Block Today. Check Route, Timings

Earlier, when money in the smart cards used to get exhausted, rail passengers used to visit the booking counters at railway stations for recharging them. But now the train passengers can recharge their smart card with the help of online mechanism and avoid standing in queues at the railway station booking counter.

How to recharge railway smart card online: