IRCTC Update: Over 200 trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons, the Indian Railways announced. According to the railway department, around 216 trains scheduled to depart on Friday (July 15) were fully or partially cancelled. This comes a day after the railways fully cancelled 138 trains scheduled to depart on July 14 were fully and partially cancelled. On July 10 (Sunday), 190 trains were fully cancelled and 37 trains were partially cancelled. The railways had also fully cancelled 132 trains and partially cancelled 41 trains on July 8.Also Read - Gujarat Rain Update: Western Railways Cancels 8 Trains Due To Heavy Rainfall. Check Details

List of cancelled trains on July 15, 2022 (Friday)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01883 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03603 , 03604 , 04143 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07055 , 07056 , 07059 , 07060 , 07075 , 07077 , 07078 , 07519 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07854 , 07906 , 07907 , 07970 , 07971 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09501 , 09502 , 10101 , 10102 , 12536 , 12757 , 12758 , 12824 , 15206 , 15231 , 15232 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17267 , 18107 , 18108 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 18201 , 18202 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 18425 , 18426 , 22930 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

How to check full list of cancelled trains

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Steps to check your station code

Visit the official website – irctchelp.in

Click on the station name against the station code

You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

