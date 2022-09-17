IRCTC Latest News: Have you ever faced a situation like you have a confirmed train ticket but you are not able to travel? In that case, you will not suffer any loss now as you can transfer the confirmed ticket to someone else. In this regard, the Indian Railways has issued a new set of guidelines to enable the transfer of a confirmed ticket by a passenger to another person.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways To Provide Bedroll Facilities In Third AC Economy Class Coaches From Sept 20

Many times, railway passengers face the problem that after booking the ticket, they are unable to travel. In that a situation, either they have to cancel the ticket and have to take a new ticket later. However, it is not easy to get a confirmed ticket every time, because of which the Railways came up with this new facility.

With the new rules from the Railways, one passenger can transfer his confirmed ticket in the name of any member of his family such as father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband or wife. For this purpose, the passenger has to give a request 24 hours prior to the departure of the train. After this, the name of the passenger will be cut off on the ticket and the name of the member in whose name the ticket has been transferred will be written.

However, the Indian Railways said that the transfer of train tickets can be done only once, that is, if the passenger has transferred his ticket once to another person, that ticket cannot be transferred to anyone else later. Hence, if you have already transferred a ticket to someone then you can not avail the service second time.

Check ticket transfer guidelines

If you are a government employee, the request should be raised 24 hours before the departure of the train.

If there is any festival, wedding occasion, or any personal issue, then the passenger needs to raise the ticket 48 hours prior to the departure.

The NCC candidates can also enjoy the benefits of the ticket transfer service.

Step-by-step guide to transfer your ticket