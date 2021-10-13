IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has launched facility for bus ticket booking. As per updates, the bus passengers will be able to book these tickets through IRCTC’s rail connect app. The IRCTC has said that the tickets will be available for buses operating to different destinations in 22 states and 3 union territories. Interestingly, the IRCTC said it will not charge any additional fee from the passenger for this.Also Read - IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Special Train: Check Features And More

It must be noted that the Indian Railways had a long trial run before launching the bus ticketing facility. Prior to this, the IRCTC was already the go-to platform for train and flight ticket bookings, but now the last mile connectivity will also be given to the bus passengers.

As per updates from the IRCTC, the operators include both private and state government buses. The IRCTC has said that the trial of the new facility started several months ago and over 2000 to 2500 passengers were booking bus tickets every day through the IRCTC Rail Connect app during the trial run.

Here’s where you can book tickets: The passengers, willing to travel by bus, can visit the website https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/home and book the tickets to their destination. The buses will be operated in almost all the states across the country.

According to report, over 50,000 bus operators across the country are associated with IRCTC to work with the corporation. Under the new feature of online bus ticket booking, the passengers will be able to view a variety of buses- such as Volvo bus, AC bus or non-AC bus- and select the bus service which best suits their journey considering amenities, routes, ratings, reviews, and bus images available.

Moreover, they will also be able to choose their pick-up and drop points and timings and finally book their journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing bank and e-wallet discounts too. However, all passengers are required to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.