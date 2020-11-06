IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new rule for booking tickets. According to this new rule, a second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the schedule departure of trains. Also Read - Railways Launches 'Meri Saheli' Trains For Women Passengers' Safety

Due to the pandemic, the chart was being prepared two hours ahead of the train departure for the convenience of the passengers.

Before pandemic times, only first chart used to be prepared, four hours in advance of the departure. The remaining seats could be booked by passengers online or by visiting passenger reservation system (PRS) counters. People were give seats on first-come-first-serve basis.

Here’s how you can book a ticket from IRCTC:

Step 1: Go on the official website at irctc.co.in/nget/train-search

Step 2: Now, put in details regarding your source and destination

Step 3: Select class of coach. Now, pick a journey date

Step 4: Look for ‘Find Trains’ option

Step 5: Select a train

Step 6: Click on ‘Availability and Fare’

Step 7: Now, berth fare, including number of seats available on a desired date, will be displayed

Step 8: Click on ‘Book Now’ once you have finalised your train and seat

Step 9: Login to your IRCTC account by using your credentials

Step 10: Fill in your details

Step 11: Pay the fare. Your seats will be booked.