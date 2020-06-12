New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the Indian Railways created a new world record by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections. Also Read - IRCTC: Check Indian Railways New Cashback Offers, Seat Availability

The railways successfully ran the double-stack containers in the electrified territory on the Western Railway. It had in December last year conducted the trial run of the double-decker freight trains in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

The Railways said that the operations successfully commenced on Wednesday from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat. "This tremendous achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways," it said.

Railways creates a new world benchmark by successfully running 1st Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections: Piyush Goyal, Railways Minister pic.twitter.com/qWfcKc3S5C — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

“With this remarkable development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run double-stack container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory,” it added.

The ministry said that the thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, the national transporter is focusing to surpass last year’s freight figures.

“From April 1 to June 10, Railways has transported 178.68 million tonnes of commodities through its uninterrupted freight trains operations across the country,” the ministry said, adding that from March 24 to June 10, more than 32.40 lakh wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functional.

It said that of these, more than 18 lakh wagons carried essential commodities like food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onion, fruits and vegetables, petroleum products, coal, fertilisers etc. throughout the country.

The Railways said between April 1 and June 10, Railways loaded 12.74 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.79 million tonnes in the same period last year.

(With Inputs from IANS)