IRCTC Latest News Today: Due to the huge demand of the passengers for trains, the Indian Railway has extended the routes of a pair of trains operating between New Delhi and Bhatinda Junction. The train will start running on the extended route from today, as of Nov 16, 2021. As per the senior officer of the Indian Railway, the train route has been extended with an aim to ease the heavy passenger rush.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 1785 Apprentice Posts. Apply Now With Direct Link

The extension of the route will also comfort the passengers. Speaking to News18, the officer further said that the train numbering 14507/14508 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction-Delhi junction will now travel up to Fazilka station in Punjab. “The train will start operating from November 16,” added the officer. Also Read - Indian Railways Will Soon Serve Only Vegetarian Food in Some Trains. Know More Here

While interacting with the media, Deepak Kumar, Northern Railway spokesperson, said, “Train numbering 14507 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction train will start operating from November 16 and train numbering 14508 Bhatinda junction-Delhi junction will start operating from November 17.” Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here

The Northern Railway spokesperson, “Both the trains will operate in the particular route till further information.” He further said that train numbering 14507 Delhi junction-Bhatinda junction will commence its journey from Delhi junction railway station at 01:05 PM and will reach Bhatinda Junction railway station at around 9:00 PM.

New Time Schedule for Delhi-Bhatinda trains

Later, the train will again operate from Bhatinda Junction railway station at 9:20 PM and will arrive at Fazilka railway station at 11:45 PM the same day. As per the Northern Railway spokesperson, train number 14508 will start its journey from Fazilka railway station in the early hours around 2:05 AM and will arrive at Bhatinda Junction railway station at around 4:05 AM. The train will again depart its journey at 5:05 AM from Bhatinda junction railway station and arrive in Delhi around 12:45 PM.

Delhi-Bhatinda trains will Halt at these places

As per the Indian Railways, train numbers 14507 and 14508 running between Bhatinda junction railway station and Fazilka railway station will halt at Goniana, Gangsar Jaitu, Kotkapura, Bariwala, Muktsar, and Lakhewali railway stations during their journey.