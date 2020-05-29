New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for all train passengers as the Indian Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period from the present 30 days to 120 days for all special trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: 200 Mail Express Trains From June 1, But Waiting List Passengers Not Allowed- Details Here

The special trains include 15 pairs of trains operating since May 12 on Rajdhani routes and the 100 new pairs of special trains scheduled to run from June 1. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: List of Special Trains You Can Now Book 30 Days Earlier

“Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains,” the Railways said in a statement. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Outside Trains Allowed in Maharashtra But Mumbai Local Back on Track

Issuing a notification, the Railways said that other terms and conditions such as current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations and others will be the same as in regular time tabled trains.

“The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31st May 2020 onwards,” it said.